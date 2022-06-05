Pope prays for victims of Nigeria church attack - Vatican
Pope Francis is praying for the victims of an attack that killed fifty people in a church in Nigeria, who were "painfully stricken in a moment of celebration", the Vatican said on Sunday.
The Vatican statement said the pope had been informed of the attack and was waiting to receive more details.
