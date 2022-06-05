Left Menu

Pope prays for victims of Nigeria church attack - Vatican

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 05-06-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Vatican

Pope Francis is praying for the victims of an attack that killed fifty people in a church in Nigeria, who were "painfully stricken in a moment of celebration", the Vatican said on Sunday.

The Vatican statement said the pope had been informed of the attack and was waiting to receive more details.

