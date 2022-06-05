Ukrainian President Zelenskiy visits front-line troops - statement
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited front-line troops in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, his office said on Sunday, a week after a similar trip to the northeastern Kharkiv region. "I want to thank you for your great work, for your service, for protecting all of us, our state," the statement quoted Zelenskiy as saying, adding that he held a minute of silence for fallen troops.
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 23:53 IST
"I want to thank you for your great work, for your service, for protecting all of us, our state," the statement quoted Zelenskiy as saying, adding that he held a minute of silence for fallen troops. (Writing by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)
