Left Menu

S African Indian-origin gambler loses bid to get back millions he lost at a casino

Having voluntarily placed himself on the list of people excluded from gambling, he nonetheless went to the Sun City Casino and, on his own version, lost a substantial amount of money. Such a lopsided approach does not serve the purpose of the provision, and is not in the public interest, the judge said, dismissing Essacks application with costs.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-06-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 00:30 IST
S African Indian-origin gambler loses bid to get back millions he lost at a casino
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A South African Indian-origin gambling addict has lost a court bid to force world-renowned casino venue Sun City to repay over five million rands that he lost while gambling there.

In the unusual case lodged at the South Gauteng High Court here, local businessman Suhail Essack, a Gauteng businessman, claimed that Sun City had erred by allowing him back to the gaming tables when he had been placed on their banned list in terms of legislation related to compulsive gambling.

The South African National Gambling Act empowers the National Gaming Board to setup and maintain a register of persons excluded from entering gambling premises, either at the request of an institution or the individual concerned.

Essack was included in this register at his own request in November 2017, but returned to Sun City, where he claimed in court papers that he gained free and unfettered access despite the restriction.

The gambler said Sun City had erred not only in allowing him access, but also in allowing him to use his wife’s credit card to gamble away 5.2 million rands, despite the casino knowing that it was not his own card.

Essack claimed that Sun City had a statutory duty not to allow him to gamble there again after his inclusion in the register and therefore had to repay the full amount.

But the court accepted the opposing argument by Sun International, the holding company for Sun City, that Essack’s claim should be dismissed.

Acting Judge Andy Bester said that Essack had engaged in the gambling spree of his own accord, despite the statutory designation he was citing.

“Sight should not be lost of the fact that the first plaintiff is the author of his own misfortune. Having voluntarily placed himself on the list of people excluded from gambling, he nonetheless went to the Sun City Casino and, on his own version, lost a substantial amount of money. “The plaintiff’s proposition implies that a compulsive gambler may retain his winnings when transgressing the regulations but hold the licensee of the gambling establishment liable for his losses. Such a lopsided approach does not serve the purpose of the provision, and is not in the public interest,” the judge said, dismissing Essack’s application with costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
3
Japan defence minister: N.Korea missile launch cannot be tolerated

Japan defence minister: N.Korea missile launch cannot be tolerated

Japan
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022