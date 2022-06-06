Left Menu

2 held with 10 kg cannabis in Jammu

The accused was arrested from the Suketar area in Jhajjar Kotli on the outskirts Jammu, he said.He said that all the three peddlers were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-06-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 13:24 IST
2 held with 10 kg cannabis in Jammu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested two men and recovered 10 kg of cannabis from their possession here, officials said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Bihar-resident Dharvinder Kumar and Raj Kumar, a native of Chhattisgarh, police said, adding that they were nabbed near the city's Rajeev Nagar area.

The accused are being questioned and some more arrests and recoveries are expected based on their disclosure as police is working to break the drugs supply chain in the city, a police official said.

In another incident, the police also arrested a man named Yasir Hussain, a resident of the city's Bhatindi area, with 10 grams of heroin on Sunday. The accused was arrested from the Suketar area in Jhajjar Kotli on the outskirts of Jammu, he said.

He said that all the three peddlers were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022