Briton sentenced to 15 years in Iraq for smuggling artifacts
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 06-06-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 14:36 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
An Iraqi court sentenced a British man to 15 years in prison on Monday for trying to smuggle ancient artifacts out of the country, a Reuters reporter and judicial sources said.
Iraqi authorities had arrested James Fitton, 66, at Baghdad International Airport in March for carrying small fragments of ancient pottery in his baggage.
A German man arrested alongside Fitton, Wolker Waldmann, was acquitted of the same charges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement