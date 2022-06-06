Left Menu

Brick kiln owner arrested for negligence, non-compliance of administrative orders in J&K's Budgam: Police

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-06-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 14:58 IST
Brick kiln owner arrested for negligence, non-compliance of administrative orders in J&K's Budgam: Police
The owner of a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, where a non-local labourer was shot dead by terrorists last week, was arrested for alleged negligence and non-compliance of administrative orders, police said on Monday. Chattergam resident Mohammed Yousuf Mir, whose brick kiln is located at Magraypora Chadoora, was arrested for negligence and non-compliance of administrative orders, thereby endangering the lives and safety of labourers, a police official said.

He said a case was registered against Mir.

On June 2, terrorists fired upon labourers at the brick kiln, resulting in the death of one of the labourers -- Dilkhush Kumar, a resident of Gaon Ladugarh, Purina -- and injuries to another.

The official said all the brick kiln owners and managers are once again advised to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the administration to ensure the safety of the labourers working in their respective units.

In case of non-compliance or negligence, strict action is warranted under law, the official added.

