‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said the drowning of seven girls in a check dam near Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore is a heart-rending tragedy and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

''Such events shock me to the core,'' he said.

Seven girls were drowned in the check dam on Gedilam river on Sunday when they went to bathe in the water body.

''The drowning of seven girls in a check dam on a river near Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, is a heart-rending tragedy. Such events shock me to the core. I convey my condolences to the bereaved families,'' Kovind tweeted.

