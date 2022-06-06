China warns Canada over air patrols on lookout for N.Korea sanctions busting
China's foreign ministry warned Canada on Monday of potential "severe consequences" of any "risky provocation", after Canada's military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft monitoring North Korea sanctions-busting. "The U.N. Security Council has never authorized any country to carry out military surveillance in the seas and airspace of other countries in the name of enforcing sanctions," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a media briefing.
"The U.N. Security Council has never authorized any country to carry out military surveillance in the seas and airspace of other countries in the name of enforcing sanctions," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a media briefing. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that Canada was an active member of "an important mission" in the North Pacific to ensure that sanctions on North Korea are properly enforced.
Chinese aircraft had sometimes forced Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths, Canada's military said last week. Wu Qian, a defense ministry spokesman, said the Chinese military took reasonable measures to deal with Canada's actions and has made "solemn representations" via diplomatic channels.
China's defense ministry said in a statement that Canadian military jets have stepped up reconnaissance and "provocations" against China "under the pretext" of implementing U.N. Security Council resolutions, endangering China's national security.
