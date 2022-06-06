Left Menu

China warns Canada over air patrols on lookout for N.Korea sanctions busting

China's foreign ministry warned Canada on Monday of potential "severe consequences" of any "risky provocation", after Canada's military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft monitoring North Korea sanctions-busting. "The U.N. Security Council has never authorized any country to carry out military surveillance in the seas and airspace of other countries in the name of enforcing sanctions," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a media briefing.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-06-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 15:53 IST
China warns Canada over air patrols on lookout for N.Korea sanctions busting
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign ministry warned Canada on Monday of potential "severe consequences" of any "risky provocation", after Canada's military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft monitoring North Korea sanctions-busting.

"The U.N. Security Council has never authorized any country to carry out military surveillance in the seas and airspace of other countries in the name of enforcing sanctions," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a media briefing. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that Canada was an active member of "an important mission" in the North Pacific to ensure that sanctions on North Korea are properly enforced.

Chinese aircraft had sometimes forced Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths, Canada's military said last week. Wu Qian, a defense ministry spokesman, said the Chinese military took reasonable measures to deal with Canada's actions and has made "solemn representations" via diplomatic channels.

China's defense ministry said in a statement that Canadian military jets have stepped up reconnaissance and "provocations" against China "under the pretext" of implementing U.N. Security Council resolutions, endangering China's national security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022