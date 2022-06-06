Left Menu

Packets dumped by Pak smugglers near Kutch coast contained heroin worth Rs 250 cr: Guj ATS

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-06-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 18:33 IST
Packets dumped by Pak smugglers near Kutch coast contained heroin worth Rs 250 cr: Guj ATS
  • Country:
  • India

The packets recovered in a creek area in the coastal Kutch district, dumped by Pakistani smugglers, contained heroin worth Rs 250 crore, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) said on Monday.

As many as 49 packets were recovered near Jakhau by the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police on Sunday.

Before that, seven Pakistani crew members were apprehended by the ATS and Indian Coast Guard on the Indian side of the Arabian sea on the night of May 30.

''As directed by Pakistan-based smugglers who had planned to smuggle contraband into Gujarat, the captain of the boat, Mohammad Akram, threw two bags into the sea when they saw the coast guard ship approaching,'' said Deputy Superintendent of Police, ATS, B P Rozia.

The coast guard and ATS had apprehended the Pakistani boat Al Noman with seven men on board on May 30.

The arrested Pakistani nationals revealed that two plastic bags containing contraband were loaded on the boat by smugglers at Pishukan port in Pakistan, and the cargo was supposed to be offloaded in another boat in the Indian waters.

''To save themselves, the captain threw the bags in the sea. They washed ashore in the creek area near Jakhau, 40 nautical miles from the spot,'' the ATS official said.

Forensic analysis established that the 49 sealed packets contained nearly 50 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 250 crore in the international market, said Rozia. Efforts were on to nab those who were supposed to take delivery of the contraband in mid-sea from the Pak crew, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022