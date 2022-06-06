Decapitated body of woman found in Bengal

A 30-year-old woman's decapitated body has been found in a village in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday.

Locals found the body in Harbhangi village in Basanti police station area on Sunday. The head was found in a nearby swamp, an officer said.

One person, the nephew of the deceased's estranged husband, has been arrested in connection with the incident, he said.

During the preliminary probe, it came to light that the relationship between the deceased and her estranged husband, who lives in Delhi with his second wife, had strained following his second marriage, the officer said.

The arrested person had allegedly asked the deceased to come outside her house and then killed her with a sharp object, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

