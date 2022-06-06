Police, IB conducting joint probe on use of banned satellite phones: K'taka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said the state police and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are conducting a joint probe regarding the use of banned satellite phones in forest areas of Chikkamagaluru and the coastal region.

He said the illegal operation of banned satellite signals in these regions had come to the notice of authorities.

Jnanendra said information on use of satellite phones and operation of its signals has been shared with state police along with the Centre's IB officials, and a joint probe is underway.

''The central intelligence department has identified the use of satellite phones at certain specific locations in Mangaluru coast, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru district, and the state's internal security division officials have joined hands in the probe,'' the Home Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

Detailed investigation is on regarding those who are behind the use of satellite phones and whom they are operating it with, he added.

In September last year, the minister had told the Karnataka Legislative Assembly that the government has information about the use of satellite phones numbering 256 incidents in 2020, and 220 in 2021 (till September).

He had said that there has been exchange of information between local police stations, Internal Security Division (ISD), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) regarding the use of satellite phones, and strict vigil has been maintained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)