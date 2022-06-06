Left Menu

CBI arrests senior divisional mechanical engineer of railways for asking for 'bribe'

It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh from the complainant for taking him on job as peon. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant, a spokesperson of the agency said in a statement here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 19:12 IST
CBI arrests senior divisional mechanical engineer of railways for asking for 'bribe'
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested Ajay Kumar Tamrakar, a senior divisional mechanical engineer of the West Central Railway posted in Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh from a man for employing him as a peon at his bungalow, officials said on Monday.

It is alleged that the complainant worked as a peon at Tamrakar's official residence for over three years since 2017.

The complainant alleged that he had become eligible for a regular job in the railways, which he had mentioned to Tamrakar but got no satisfactory response.

Tamrakar told him to continue with his peon's job at his bungalow, according to the complaint, which is now part of the FIR.

After repeated mentions, Tamrakar stopped him from coming to his bungalow from December 16, 2021 onwards, the complainant alleged.

The complainant kept urging him to take him back in his job as ''bungalow peon'' and regularise his employment.

He alleged that recently, Tamrakar demanded Rs 3.5 lakh as bribe for taking him back as peon.

''The case was registered on the complaint against Senior DME, Diesel Locoshed, West Central Railway, Itarsi (MP). It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh from the complainant for taking him on job as peon. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant,'' a spokesperson of the agency said in a statement here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022