CBI arrests senior divisional mechanical engineer of railways for asking for 'bribe'

The CBI has arrested Ajay Kumar Tamrakar, a senior divisional mechanical engineer of the West Central Railway posted in Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh from a man for employing him as a peon at his bungalow, officials said on Monday.

It is alleged that the complainant worked as a peon at Tamrakar's official residence for over three years since 2017.

The complainant alleged that he had become eligible for a regular job in the railways, which he had mentioned to Tamrakar but got no satisfactory response.

Tamrakar told him to continue with his peon's job at his bungalow, according to the complaint, which is now part of the FIR.

After repeated mentions, Tamrakar stopped him from coming to his bungalow from December 16, 2021 onwards, the complainant alleged.

The complainant kept urging him to take him back in his job as ''bungalow peon'' and regularise his employment.

He alleged that recently, Tamrakar demanded Rs 3.5 lakh as bribe for taking him back as peon.

''The case was registered on the complaint against Senior DME, Diesel Locoshed, West Central Railway, Itarsi (MP). It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh from the complainant for taking him on job as peon. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant,'' a spokesperson of the agency said in a statement here.

