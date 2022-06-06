Left Menu

UP village bids tearful farewell to its youths killed in Hapur factory blast

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 06-06-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 19:15 IST
UP village bids tearful farewell to its youths killed in Hapur factory blast
  • Country:
  • India

Ten youths from Bhanderi village here who were killed in a factory explosion in Hapur were cremated on Monday.

The last rites were held on the banks of the Ramganga river.

These 10 youths were among the 13 workers who were killed after a boiler exploded at the factory in Hapur's Dhaulana area on Saturday. Twenty other workers were injured.

Bhanderi was shrouded in grief as families bid farewell to their loved ones.

At the residence of 20-year-old Ramu, who had gone to Hapur to earn money for his sister's wedding, his family members were inconsolable.

Two of the victims, Sarvesh and Anoop, were to get married soon.

District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh said three teams have been formed to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and they are working in this direction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022