Punjab CM takes measures to improve citizen service delivery at revenue dept through e-governance

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave his nod to introduce a slew of reforms in the state's revenue department in order to ensure efficient services through e-governance.

Decisions to this effect were taken by the chief minister at a review meeting with the officials of the revenue department held here.

The chief minister underlined the need for providing smooth and hassle-free revenue services to the people.

According to an official statement, Mann said that the department has put the digitised land records on the internet.

With an aim to improve efficiency and check the pilferage of state's revenue, the chief minister gave his nod to abolish the use of physical stamp papers.

He said that e-stamp paper of any denomination can be obtained online in the form of print-out taken from any stamp paper vendor or from banks authorised by the state government.

Mann said that the move will help the general public, who often face difficulties in getting the stamp paper, and curb the stamp paper-related frauds.

