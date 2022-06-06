Left Menu

Delhi govt to open 100 more Mohalla Clinics for providing primary healthcare

The Kejriwal government will soon open 100 more Mohalla clinics across the city to provide primary healthcare services to residents. Preparations for these upcoming clinics are underway and will be completed soon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:14 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Pic / ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Kejriwal government will soon open 100 more Mohalla clinics across the city to provide primary healthcare services to residents. Preparations for these upcoming clinics are underway and will be completed soon. On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds additional charge of Health Ministry, met with officials from the Public Works Department and the Health Department to review the project.

In a statement, Sisodia said, ''The Kejriwal government's Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics are known around the world, and people have been visiting Delhi to learn about this public healthcare model. The Delhi Government's goal is to provide primary healthcare to every resident of Delhi, and expanding the number of Mohalla Clinics is a landmark step in the direction.'' ''Simultaneously, work on digitising all Mohalla Clinics in Delhi is progressing quickly. Many Mohalla Clinics have been fully digitised, with information about patients and their medical histories collected using tablets available at clinics. Doctors will be able to learn about their patients' medical histories with a single click. This will assist doctors in better diagnosing and treating patients,'' he added.

According to Sisodia, the Mohalla Clinic is the first point of detection for any disease that strikes the city. After digitalisation, the data from here will be used to assess any disease before it affects the people of Delhi. Furthermore, such data will be crucial in the development of health-related policies. It is to be noted that the capital currently has 519 Mohalla Clinics that offer free primary health care services to patients, including 212 different types of tests. Every day, over 60,000 people are treated in these Mohalla Clinics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

