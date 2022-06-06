Left Menu

CBI arrests superintendents of GST, Customs in Karnataka

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has arrested two superintendents of GST goods and services tax and a superintendent of the Customs in separate cases of bribery. The arrested accused was produced before the Jurisdictional Court in Bengaluru and remanded in judicial custody, the CBI said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:55 IST
CBI arrests superintendents of GST, Customs in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two superintendents of GST (goods and services tax) and a superintendent of the Customs in separate cases of bribery. The two superintendents were caught demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a complainant in Ballari, the CBI said in a statement.

Subsequently, searches were carried out on their residential and official premises, the CBI said adding they would be produced on Tuesday before the jurisdictional court in Bengaluru.

Similarly, the CBI arrested a superintendent of Customs at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.8,500 from a complainant for clearance of shipments imported by the complainant. “Searches were conducted on the premises of the accused in Bengaluru, which led to recovery of incriminating documents. The arrested accused was produced before the Jurisdictional Court in Bengaluru and remanded in judicial custody,” the CBI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022