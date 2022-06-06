Left Menu

T’gana Women’s Commission seeks report on case of teenage girl's gangrape

The Telangana State Womens Commission on Monday sought a report from the Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on the case of gangrape of a teenage girl here.Taking cognisance of the case on its own, the Commission urged the DGP to submit a report on it, official sources said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-06-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana State Women’s Commission on Monday sought a report from the Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on the case of gangrape of a teenage girl here.

Taking cognisance of the case on its own, the Commission urged the DGP to submit a report on it, official sources said. The Commission is for tough punishment of the culprits and it would stand by the victim’s family, they said.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said a case against a man has been registered and served him a notice asking him to appear before the police after he allegedly uploaded on the social media a video of the minor girl with the accused, reportedly revealing her identity.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday sought a detailed report within two days from the Chief Secretary and DGP regarding the case. The teen, who visited a pub here on May 28, was gangraped by five people, including three juveniles, in a vehicle.

