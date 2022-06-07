Left Menu

Kremlin engaged in 'full assault' on media freedom -U.S. State Dept

The United States continues to issue visas to qualified Russian journalists and has not revoked the foreign press credentials of any Russian journalists working in the United States, the State Department said on Monday, adding that the Kremlin is engaged in a "full assault" on media freedom.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 00:03 IST
Kremlin engaged in 'full assault' on media freedom -U.S. State Dept
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States continues to issue visas to qualified Russian journalists and has not revoked the foreign press credentials of any Russian journalists working in the United States, the State Department said on Monday, adding that the Kremlin is engaged in a "full assault" on media freedom. Reuters reported on Monday that Russia warned U.S. news organizations they risked being stripped of their accreditation unless the treatment of Russian journalists in the United States improves, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.

"Suffice it to say the Russians continue to make a false equivalency. The Russian government fundamentally and willfully disregards what it means to have a free press, as evidenced by them blocking or banning nearly every independent Russian outlet seeking to report inside their country," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
2
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa
3
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
4
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022