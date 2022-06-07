No change in U.S. Embassy posture in Kyiv following recent bombings -State Dept

There has been no change in U.S. Embassy posture in Kyiv, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, after Russian missiles on Sunday hit Kyiv for the first time in more than a month.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv resumed operations last month, nearly three months after removing its diplomats and suspending work there over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

