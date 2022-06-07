No change in U.S. Embassy posture in Kyiv following recent bombings -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 00:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
There has been no change in U.S. Embassy posture in Kyiv, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, after Russian missiles on Sunday hit Kyiv for the first time in more than a month.
The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv resumed operations last month, nearly three months after removing its diplomats and suspending work there over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Russia
- Ned Price
- Kyiv
- U.S. Embassy
- The U.S. Embassy
- State Department
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia presses Donbas attacks as Polish leader praises Kyiv
Tattoo marathon raises money for army as Kyiv begins to reawaken
Russian soldier sentenced to life at Kyiv war crimes trial
Battles in east could decide Ukraine's fate, Kyiv says
Putin must suffer a strategic failure with his war on Kyiv, von der Leyen says