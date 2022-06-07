UK PM Johnson won confidence vote handsomely, time to move on - minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a confidence vote "handsomely" on Monday and it is time to draw a line under questions on his future, education minister Nadhim Zahawi said in the first reaction from the government to the vote. Johnson won the vote 211 to 148, securing the support of 59% of his lawmakers, a lower share than his predecessor Theresa May managed in a 2018 confidence vote. She resigned less than six months later.

"The Prime Minister won handsomely. I think the important thing to remember is that we only are able to deliver if we are united. I hope we can draw a line under this now and focus on delivery," Zahawi told Sky News.

