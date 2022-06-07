2 YouTube channels booked, blocked for inciting communal frenzy though 'misleading' news
A case has been registered against two YouTube channels and they have been blocked for allegedly inciting communal frenzy by streaming ''misleading'' news about the imposition of curfew and riots in Bareilly, officials said on Tuesday.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said ''misleading'' news about riots and imposition of curfew in Bareilly was flashed on the two YouTube channels.
Following this, a case was registered against the two channels -- RA Knowledge World and Bareilly Production -- under the Information Technology Act on Monday at the Kotwali police station, he said.
The SHO of the Kotwali police station, Himanshu Nigam, said both the channels aired wrong facts and an attempt was made to disturb the communal situation of the city.
District Magistrate of Bareilly Shivakant said that the administration was keeping a close watch on all the developments.
