Bengal native found dead in Kerala

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 07-06-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 13:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A decomposed body of a West Bengal native has been found near the KINFRA park in Pathanamthitta district, police said on Tuesday.

The body was discovered in Enadimangalam panchayat after some residents noticed a foul smell emanating from the area and informed the police.

An officer of Enathu police station told PTI that locals were informed about the body on Monday and immediately officers were sent to the spot.

The body appeared to be a few days old and it seemed that the deceased was a native of West Bengal, the official said.

No other details were available about the deceased or the manner of death and these would be made clear after the inquest and post-mortem proceedings are completed, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

