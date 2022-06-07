Maha police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Maharashtra Police on Tuesday asked suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, an official said.
An FIR had been registered against Sharma by the Mumbra police in Thane district of Maharashtra following her remarks, he said. Accordingly, Sharma has been summoned by the Mumbra police to record her statement before the investigating officer on June 22, the official said.
