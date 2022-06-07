Left Menu

Russia says Mariupol, Berdyansk ports ready to ship grain

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:38 IST
Russia says Mariupol, Berdyansk ports ready to ship grain
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia's defense minister said on Tuesday the Ukrainian ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol, seized by Russian forces, have been de-mined and are ready to resume grain shipments.

Sergei Shoigu also said in televised comments that 6,489 Ukrainian military personnel had surrendered to Russian forces since the start of what Russia calls its "special military operation", including 126 in the past five days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022