Russia says Mariupol, Berdyansk ports ready to ship grain
Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:38 IST
Russia's defense minister said on Tuesday the Ukrainian ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol, seized by Russian forces, have been de-mined and are ready to resume grain shipments.
Sergei Shoigu also said in televised comments that 6,489 Ukrainian military personnel had surrendered to Russian forces since the start of what Russia calls its "special military operation", including 126 in the past five days.
