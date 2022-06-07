Left Menu

German and Baltic leaders agree to strengthen defense - Lithuanian president

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:48 IST
Gitanas Nauseda Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

German and Baltic leaders have agreed that defense must be strengthened in the Baltic region by increasing troop numbers and adding air and maritime defenses, Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda said on Tuesday.

"We agreed that we must strengthen defensive capabilities in the Baltic countries, by increasing the number of deployed troops, adding to air and maritime defense," Nausea told reporters after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Lithuanian capital.

