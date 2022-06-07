Left Menu

Slovak supreme prosecutor drops charges against ECB policymaker -media

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:51 IST
Peter Kazimir Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Slovakia's supreme prosecutor has dropped charges against central bank governor Peter Kazimir in a case involving an alleged bribe, local media reported on Tuesday.

The eurozone country's Special Prosecutor's office said in October that Kazimir, a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, had been charged with a "corruption-related crime". Kazimir has denied any wrongdoing.

