Slovak supreme prosecutor drops charges against ECB policymaker -media
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:51 IST
Czech Republic
- Czech Republic
Slovakia's supreme prosecutor has dropped charges against central bank governor Peter Kazimir in a case involving an alleged bribe, local media reported on Tuesday.
The eurozone country's Special Prosecutor's office said in October that Kazimir, a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, had been charged with a "corruption-related crime". Kazimir has denied any wrongdoing.
