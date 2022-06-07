Left Menu

Sanctions prevent Moscow from retaining military capabilities -Germany's Scholz

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 16:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Moscow will not be able to retain its military capabilities due to tough Western sanctions imposed as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"We have far reaching sanctions now that will set back the Russian economy by decades, that means it will not be able to participate in global economic and technological progress," Scholz told reporters during a visit in Vilnius.

"We know from reports that this means that Russia will not even be able to retain its military capacities at the same level," he said, adding Moscow had in the past abused imports of civilian goods for military purposes.

