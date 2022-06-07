Vietnam sacks health minister, Hanoi city chief amid anti-graft drive

Vietnam on Tuesday sacked its health minister and the leader of its capital city Hanoi, after the two were accused of violating the ruling Communist Party's rules and allegedly causing losses to the state budget, the government and state media said.

The sacking of the minister, Nguyen Thanh Long, and the chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi, Chu Ngoc Anh, comes amid an intensifying anti-corruption drive in the Southeast Asian country that was launched in 2016. Dozens of senior health officials have been arrested in recent months, accused of wrongdoings in medical equipment procurement, including COVID-19 test kits. Senior finance and diplomatic officials have also been targeted, and many have faced trials and been jailed.

The National Assembly, the country's lawmaking body, voted on Tuesday to remove Long, 55, from the position of health minister, which he assumed in 2020, the government said in a statement. Long has been accused of mismanagement and facilitating a local firm to overstate its prices of COVID-19 test kits, according to the statement.

The People's Council of Hanoi held a meeting on Tuesday to unanimously dismiss Anh, who was a minister of science and technology before being appointed as Hanoi chairman in September, 2020. Long and Anh were also expelled from the Communist Party of Vietnam on Monday, according to another government news release.

The government said Long and Anh have "degraded...political ideology, violated the party's regulations and caused losses to the state budget". Calls to Long's phone went unanswered, and Anh could also not be reached.

The Ministry of Health has assigned its deputy minister Do Xuan Tuyen as the acting minister, official Vietnam News Agency cited the ministry as saying. Hanoi will be temporarily led by the city's deputy chairman, Le Hong Son.

