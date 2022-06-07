Left Menu

Maha: Man held on May 24 for LeT links remanded in judicial custody

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-06-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 16:51 IST
Maha: Man held on May 24 for LeT links remanded in judicial custody
A Pune court on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody 28-year-old Junaid Mohammed Ata Mohammed, who was arrested by Maharashtra ATS on May 24 from Dapodi here for his alleged role in the recruitment of operatives for banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Mohammed was produced in the court of Additional Session Judge S R Navandar.

As per police, Junaid, originally a native of Khamgaon village in Vidarbha's Buldhana district who had been working in Pune for the past few years, was in touch with active members of Pakistan-based LeT's terror network through social media platforms.

Following his arrest, the state Anti Terrorism Squad had nabbed one Aftab Hussain Shah from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah is currently in ATS custody till June 14.

