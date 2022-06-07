UK police investigate suspicious package in London's political district

Police in London said they had set up a safety cordon in Westminster, Britain's political district around parliament, as they investigate a suspicious package on Tuesday. "Police were called at 11:27hrs on Tuesday, 7 June to reports of a suspicious package found at Parliament Street," Metropolitan Police said in a statement to Reuters.

"Officers are on scene and safety cordons and closures are in place while inquiries are undertaken."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)