Left Menu

UK police investigate suspicious package in London's political district

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 16:52 IST
UK police investigate suspicious package in London's political district
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Police in London said they had set up a safety cordon in Westminster, Britain's political district around parliament, as they investigate a suspicious package on Tuesday. "Police were called at 11:27hrs on Tuesday, 7 June to reports of a suspicious package found at Parliament Street," Metropolitan Police said in a statement to Reuters.

"Officers are on scene and safety cordons and closures are in place while inquiries are undertaken."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022