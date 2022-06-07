Left Menu

Govt to launch scheme aimed at preventing deaths due to manual scavenging this month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 17:01 IST
Govt to launch scheme aimed at preventing deaths due to manual scavenging this month
  • Country:
  • India

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry will launch a scheme this month aimed at introducing sustainable solutions to prevent deaths of workers while cleaning sewers and septic tanks, a senior official said.

The scheme has already been formulated under the ministry's plan for mechanised cleaning of sewers and septic tanks to eliminate manual scavenging, he said.

According to official data, over 900 workers have died while cleaning sewers or septic tanks since 1993 but activists say the number is much higher as many are involved in manual scavenging.

The government does not identify deaths due to manual scavenging but calls them deaths due to hazardous cleaning of septic tanks and sewers.

Manual scavenging is banned under the Prohibition of Employment As Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022