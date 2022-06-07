Maha: Company manager killed in Nashik's Ambad MIDC area by 3 motorcycle-borne men

A 50-year-old man working as a manager in a firm in Ambad MIDC area in Nashik was killed with sharp weapons by motorcycle-borne assailants on Tuesday, a police official said.

Nandkumar Aher was attacked with swords by three persons on a motorcycle the moment he got out of his car at around 10am, and was rushed to a hospital by people in the vicinity, but he died during treatment, the official said.

A canine squad as well as forensic experts were part of the police team that rushed to the site to probe the killing, and efforts were on to nab the culprits, the Ambad police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)