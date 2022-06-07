Left Menu

Polish court rejects appeal against PKN Orlen's Polska Press takeover

The Ombudsman's office said a decision on a possible appeal against the court's verdict will be made after analysis of the written justification of the judgment.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 19:00 IST
Polish court rejects appeal against PKN Orlen's Polska Press takeover

A Polish court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from the country's Human Rights Ombudsman against oil company PKN Orlen's takeover of newspaper publisher Polska Press, the court said, confirming an earlier report by state-run news agency PAP.

PKN's purchase of Polska Press from a German media group has been criticised by opposition parties in Poland for being part of a drive by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government to increase control over the media and curb free speech. PiS has said that foreign media companies have too much influence in Poland and distort public debate.

Poland's anti-monopoly office, UOKiK, approved the takeover of Polska Press in February 2021, but the Human Rights Ombudsman, in an appeal against the decision, said the regulator had failed to assess the influence of the deal on media freedom. "In the opinion of PKN Orlen, the court judgment clearly confirms that the purchase of Polska Press was carried out in accordance with the law," PKN said in a statement.

PKN said the court ruling showed that it was up to consumers to decide whether to choose Polska Press's publications. The Ombudsman's office said a decision on a possible appeal against the court's verdict will be made after analysis of the written justification of the judgment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022