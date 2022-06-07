Left Menu

Czech president to appoint central bank board members on Wednesday -president's office

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-06-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 19:04 IST
Czech president to appoint central bank board members on Wednesday -president's office
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint new central bank board members on Wednesday, the president's office said on Tuesday, confirming earlier reports by local media.

The office declined to give any further details.

Also Read: Man held from Czech Republic for American woman's murder in Thane remanded in judicial custody

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022