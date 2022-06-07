Czech president to appoint central bank board members on Wednesday -president's office
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-06-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 19:04 IST
Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint new central bank board members on Wednesday, the president's office said on Tuesday, confirming earlier reports by local media.
The office declined to give any further details.
