Five, including two juveniles held in minor rape case

Five persons including two minor boys (juveniles) were apprehended for allegedly raping a 15-year old girl here separately on different occasions during March this year, a police official at Karkhana police station said on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint by the girl's father, a case was registered on May 30, the official said adding the five were known to the girl. The police arrested the accused on June 1, the official said.

Three of the major accused were produced before a local court and were remanded on June 2, the official added.

