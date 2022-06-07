Left Menu

Five, including two juveniles held in minor rape case

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-06-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 19:23 IST
Five, including two juveniles held in minor rape case
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons including two minor boys (juveniles) were apprehended for allegedly raping a 15-year old girl here separately on different occasions during March this year, a police official at Karkhana police station said on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint by the girl's father, a case was registered on May 30, the official said adding the five were known to the girl. The police arrested the accused on June 1, the official said.

Three of the major accused were produced before a local court and were remanded on June 2, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022