Russian, Turkish defence ministers discussed grain exports from Ukraine - Ifx

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 19:40 IST
Russian, Turkish defence ministers discussed grain exports from Ukraine - Ifx

The Russian and Turkish defence ministers discussed grain exports from Ukraine in a phone call, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian defence ministry.

They also discussed the situation in Syria, the news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

