Russian, Turkish defence ministers discussed grain exports from Ukraine - Ifx
Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 19:40 IST
The Russian and Turkish defence ministers discussed grain exports from Ukraine in a phone call, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian defence ministry.
They also discussed the situation in Syria, the news agency reported.
