Man fatally shoots woman, self at supermarket in Germany

No one other than the 53-year-old woman and the 58-year-old man was hurt, police said. They gave no information on what, if any, relationship there was between the two, and said that the background to what happened remains under investigation.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 07-06-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 20:18 IST
A man apparently fatally shot a woman and then himself at a supermarket in central Germany on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place shortly after 1 pm in the small town of Treysa, and police quickly said there was no danger to the public.

Witnesses reported that a man shot a woman in the supermarket and immediately afterward apparently killed himself, police said in a statement.

No one other than the 53-year-old woman and the 58-year-old man was hurt, police said. They gave no information on what, if any, relationship there was between the two, and said that the background to what happened remains under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

