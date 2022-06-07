Macron's centrist camp seen close to missing absolute majority in lower house election - Ifop

The centrist camp of French President Emmanuel Macron would reach between 250-290 seats in upcoming lower house elections, a poll published on Tuesday showed, putting the president close to missing the 289 seats needed for an absolute majority.

The poll by France's Ifop institute also said the newly formed left-wing alliance is seen second with 195 to 230 seats, up from a projected 170-205 range last week.

Macron's camp last week was seen at 275-310 seats by Ifop.

