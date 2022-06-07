Left Menu

Venezuelan President Maduro to visit Turkey, meet Erdogan

Updated: 07-06-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 21:04 IST
Venezuelan President Maduro to visit Turkey, meet Erdogan

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will pay a two-day official visit to Turkey beginning on Tuesday, the Turkish government said.

Maduro has repeatedly said he will visit Turkey, one of a handful globally with whom he maintains relationships amidst stiff sanctions by the United States.

"All aspects of Turkey-Venezuela relations will be reviewed and steps to enhance the relations will be discussed during the visit," the Turkish government said in a statement posted on its English-language website on Tuesday, adding the visit is at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "The two leaders are expected to exchange views on regional and global matters as well."

