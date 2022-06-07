Left Menu

Turkey tells Russia it will respond to destabilising moves in north Syria

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in a call on Tuesday that Turkey would respond to moves aimed at disrupting stability in northern Syria, his office said, as Ankara gears for talks with Moscow ahead of an expected offensive in the region. President Tayyip Erdogan announced two weeks ago that Turkey would soon be launching new military offensives into northern Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara considers a terrorist organisation.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 07-06-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 21:33 IST
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in a call on Tuesday that Turkey would respond to moves aimed at disrupting stability in northern Syria, his office said, as Ankara gears for talks with Moscow ahead of an expected offensive in the region.

President Tayyip Erdogan announced two weeks ago that Turkey would soon be launching new military offensives into northern Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara considers a terrorist organisation. Russian and Turkish foreign ministers will hold talks in Ankara on Wednesday.

Akar told Shoigu that "the necessary response will be given to actions aimed at disrupting the stability achieved in the region and the presence of terrorists in the region is not acceptable," Turkey's Defence Ministry said in a statement. It said Akar also "reminded that previous agreements on this issue need to be adhered to."

