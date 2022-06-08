SC rejects appeal against DJS prelims exam

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal against the Delhi High Court order dismissing a plea challenging the final answer keys of the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Exam 2022.

A vacation bench of Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose dismissed the plea saying that the High Court has considered each and every question in detail.

"Prepare for the next exam. High Court has considered in detail all answers and issues," the bench said.

"Having heard the counsel for parties and having gone through the impugned order and considering the fact that the High Court has considered in detail each and every question and the answer and have negatived the challenge, we see no reason to interfere while exercising our powers under Article 136," the bench said.

The appeal filed by Ananya Tyagi and others had contended that certain questions did not have appropriate answers and therefore the evaluation of the answer sheets was flawed.

The High Court had said the petitioners had full opportunity to submit their objections and indeed, had done so.

The objections were duly considered by sufficiently qualified persons before the answer key was published and there is no allegation of any malice or lack of bona fide, the high court had said.

