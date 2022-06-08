Left Menu

Latvian national held with over 6 kg of cocaine at Mumbai airport

The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act and produced in a court, which remanded him to DRI custody till June 21, he said. A search is underway for the other accused involved in the case, the official added.

Latvian national held with over 6 kg of cocaine at Mumbai airport
A 24-year-old Latvian national was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for alleged possession of 6.9 kg of cocaine at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, DRI officials on Tuesday apprehended Arthurs Leo Zinbergs, who was traveling from Sao Paulo (Brazil) to Mumbai via Doha, the official said.

Plastic pouches containing 6.9 kg of cocaine were concealed in a trolley bag found in the accused's possession, he said. During interrogation, Zinbergs claimed that a Brazilian national had given him the consignment and had offered him money to carry it, the official said. The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and produced in a court, which remanded him to DRI custody till June 21, he said. A search is underway for the other accused involved in the case, the official added.

