One person dead after car drives into crowd on Berlin street - Bild

A car drove into a crowd on a street in western Berlin on Wednesday, killing one person, according to Germany's Bild newspaper.

The Berlin fire department reported no deaths but said around 30 people were injured in the incident.

It took place on Rankestrasse near the main shopping district's Breitscheidplatz, the scene of Berlin's 2016 Christmas market attack in which 11 people were killed.

