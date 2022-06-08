Ukraine has filed more eight war crimes cases to court - prosecutor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-06-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 15:13 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has filed eight more war crimes cases to court in addition to three sentences already handed down to Russian soldiers, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Wednesday.
Ukraine has opened more than 16,000 investigations into possible war crimes during Russia's invasion which began on Feb. 24, she said on television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Iryna Venediktova
- Russia
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian invasion of Ukraine challenges the principles enshrined in UN Charter: Japanese PM Kishida.
WRAPUP 4-Russian invasion of Ukraine is a global issue, says Biden
WRAPUP 5-Russian invasion of Ukraine is a global issue, says Biden
Russian rouble firms past 57 to the dollar for first time in four years
S.Korea scrambles jets after Chinese, Russian warplanes enter air defence zone