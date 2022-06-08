Microsoft cuts Russia operations due to Ukraine invasion -Bloomberg
Microsoft Corp is substantially cutting its business in Russia, in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3MDqliU on Wednesday.
The company, which suspended the sales of its products in Russia in March, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
