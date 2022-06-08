Ghana consumer prices rose 27.6% in May, statistics service says
08-06-2022
Ghana's consumer price inflation accelerated to 27.6% year-on-year in May from 23.6% in April, marking a full year of continuous price acceleration in the West African nation, the statistics service said on Wednesday.
