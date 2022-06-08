Left Menu

Moscow to respond to French ban against some Russian TV channels - official

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-06-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 15:43 IST
Moscow to respond to French ban against some Russian TV channels - official
Maria Zakharova
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Moscow will respond to France's decision to ban some Russian television channels, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The Foreign Ministry will react to such actions, and a response to this will be given," Zakharova told reporters, without elaborating.

Russia on Monday warned U.S. news organizations they risked being stripped of their accreditation unless the treatment of Russian journalists in the United States improves, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

