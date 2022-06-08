Left Menu

Punjab Police sought red corner notice against Goldy Brar just days ahead of Moosewala's murder

Official sources on Wednesday said the red corner RCN was sought against Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in two separate cases registered against him in Faridkot.The Punjab Police had sent a proposal in this regard to the Crime Bureau of Investigation CBI on May 19, they said.

Punjab Police sought red corner notice against Goldy Brar just days ahead of Moosewala's murder
Just 10 days before the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the state police had sought a red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar, who had taken the responsibility for the murder. Official sources on Wednesday said the red corner RCN was sought against Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in two separate cases registered against him in Faridkot.

The Punjab Police had sent a proposal in this regard to the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 19, they said. The singer was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Two cases had been registered against Brar in November 2020 and February 2021 on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

Canada-based Brar had claimed the responsibility of Moosewala's murder.

This murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year. The Punjab Police on Tuesday had said it had arrested eight persons so far in connection with the brutal murder of Moosewala.

The eight accused had been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harboring the shooters, said police.

