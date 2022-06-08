Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 18:14 IST
MP: Five arrested for duping people through fake profiles on Instagram
Five persons have been arrested for allegedly duping people by luring them through fake profiles on social media on the pretext of making obscene calls and sharing pornographic content in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly created fake profiles on Instagram by displaying pictures of women and lured people by promising obscene video calls and nude pictures, additional deputy commissioner of police Guruprasad Parashar said.

A woman accused associated with the gang sent voice notes to victims, in which she allegedly promised obscene video calls and nude pictures for a fee, he said.

“The victims were told to deposit some money in advance through online transactions, and the accused blocked them on Instagram once they received the sum. Most victims were unable to even lodge a police complaint fearing social stigma,” the official said.

Over 30 people have been duped by the gang, he said, adding that a detailed probe is underway to ascertain if there were more victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

