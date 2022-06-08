Left Menu

Telangana Minister distributes vehicles under Dalit Bandhu scheme

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 18:33 IST
Telangana Minister distributes vehicles under Dalit Bandhu scheme
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday said the State government has launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme with an aim at helping Dalits achieve economic development.

The Minister, along with Hyderabad District Collector Sharman, distributed vehicles to 28 Dalit beneficiaries here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the government would work for the betterment of Dalits in line with the aspirations of Dr B R Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s idea is that the Dalits who were lagging behind in development should achieve economic and social development and as part of that, Dalit Bandhu scheme, which is not available in any other State, is being implemented in Telangana, he further said.

The scheme provides financial assistance at the rate of Rs 10 lakh per beneficiary to take up any business of his or her choice.

He warned that action would be taken if any attempt was made to sell the vehicles obtained under the scheme.

He assured all the Dalits in the State of financial assistance under the Dalit Bandhu scheme in phases.

According to him, Telangana government is in the forefront in the country in implementing welfare programs.

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022